Aston Villa v Brighton: Pick of the stats
- Published
Victory for Aston Villa will see them qualify for at least the Europa Conference League play-off stage next season which would be their first appearance in a European competition since the 2010-11 Europa League qualifying rounds.
Brighton have only failed to score in one of their 18 Premier League away games this season, going down 2-0 against Brentford in October.
Aston Villa have lost just one of their seven Premier League matches against Brighton (W4 D2).