Sutton's prediction: 2-0

There is nothing important riding on this game for either side, but Arsenal will want to finish off a successful season by putting on a show in front of their own fans.

They lost their way in the title race in the final few weeks, but this is a chance for them to sign off with a positive performance, and I think that's exactly what they will do.

It is slightly worrying for Wolves that there are doubts about Julen Lopetegui's future because he has done such a good job - they were bottom when he took charge in November. Their season turned out OK, but there could be an uncertain summer ahead at Molineux.

Devendorf's prediction: I am a total newbie at predictions and this is a tough one to start with. Arsenal fell short in the title race but they are at home and they will have something to prove in front of their fans. There seems to have been a bit of a kerfuffle at Wolves, with talk of their manager leaving, so Arsenal are definitely going to win this one, it's just a question of by how many. 3-0

