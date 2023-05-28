Arsenal 5-0 Wolves: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui speaking to Match of the Day: "It is not easy to play this kind of match when you have achieved a big aim three matches before. We tried to do it but we couldn't. They were at home and wanted to finish well. They are a fantastic team and squad and that is why you are not at your best level.

"I want to highlight the merit of the players in this second half of the season. They finish out of the relegation zone with three matches to go playing against better squads than us.

"With this squad we have suffered a lot. We have to be ready to improve we have to invest and improve if we want to compete next season.

"I am coach of Wolves currently but of course I am ambitious. The most important thing is to say the truth to our fans and If we have a problem we have to solve the problem because we are competing in the Premier League and it has a big, big demand. The rest of the teams will do the same. Now is the moment to analyse and tell the truth.

"The future does not depend on me, it depends on the club. I hope we are going to do the necessary things despite the financial problems. Now we are celebrating being out of relegation against very good teams like Leeds, Leicester and Southampton and next year you can ask me."