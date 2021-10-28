Tottenham v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Tottenham have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than they have against any other side in the competition (36).
After a six-game winless run away to Tottenham in the Premier League (three draws, three defeats), Manchester United have won two of their last three visits to Spurs in the competition (one draw).
Just one of the last six Premier League matches between Tottenham and Manchester United have been won by the home side, with Manchester United winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in December 2019.