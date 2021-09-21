'Brighton can out-play the big boys'

Brighton's impressive start to their fifth season in the Premier League points to an evolution in their approach under manager Graham Potter, says former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison.

The Seagulls have finished 15th, 17th, 15th and 16th in their past four seasons but are sat fourth in the table after five games of the current campaign.

Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Under Chris Hughton - and to be fair it was other teams too - the teams coming up were scared stiff of the big boys.

"I remember Newcastle doing it against Manchester City, they had a shot from kick-off and then the whole team retreated. I remember Hughton doing it for a while at Brighton. It was like these teams were scared stiff.

"Now I am seeing under Potter, they have a chance of winning games and out-playing the big boys, which I think is amazing to see."

Since taking over at Brighton in May 2019, Potter has won 29.7% of matches. He has overseen 27 wins and 29 draws, losing 35 of his games in charge.