Liverpool target Youri Tielemans - who has also been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid - is "keeping his options open" as the 24-year-old Belgium midfielder continues to negotiate a new deal with Leicester City. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum says he "expressed the desire to stay" at Anfield, but eventually left on a free transfer for Paris St-Germain after being made to feel unwanted by the Reds. (L'Equipe - in French), external

