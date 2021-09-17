Molineux expects against Brentford

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Before Wolves won at Watford last weekend, a league table judged by the curious measure of expected goals – the prince of modern footballing statistics that somehow manages to mean something and nothing at the same time – popped up.

It showed Wolves near the top, despite not having converted a single one of their many chances.

Now they’ve broken that spell, Molineux will be all expectation for this game, seemingly an ideal chance to press on against Premier League newcomers.

Last weekend’s performance at Watford was once again impressive in many ways, but the game had remained goalless for long enough to try the patience of even the most faithful before that handy own goal.

While Brentford can set out to be just as breezy in possession as Bruno Lage’s ambitious Wolves, they have proved defensively sturdy in the early weeks.

Wolves haven’t won at home in front of fans since the restrictions were lifted, and if they manage it this time nobody will much care who scores.

But the fans would surely bring the house down if Adama Traore finished off one of those captivating charges forward with a goal; and perhaps, above all others, would thrill a goal from Raul Jimenez, after the long months willing him back to full health and fitness.