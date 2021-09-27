Six of the worst for Norwich

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City’s Premier League points tally is pretty easy to work out: 6 x 0 = 0. But things are not adding up for the Canaries right now.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul spoke to us after their latest defeat, a 2-0 loss at Everton, and was keen to stress that he thinks City’s squad is much stronger than the one which finished bottom of the Premier League two seasons ago.

That side often limped along with one fit central defender and ended up with a return of 21 points. Six of those came from winning at Everton and beating Leicester at home and those are two fixtures the new look Norwich City have already lost.

How a squad can finish top of the Championship with 97 points, have more than £50 million spent on it, and look so inadequately prepared for the top flight is another big puzzle for Daniel Farke to solve.

The sale of Emi Buendia helped to fund City’s transfer spending in the summer.

The plan was that the income from selling one star player would help to build a deeper squad. It can work, it has worked before for the club when the sale of James Maddison preceded a promotion season in 2018-19 and it seems to be working for Buendia’s new club Aston Villa who sold Jack Grealish.

Farke needs to find a way of making it happen quickly. Norwich play Burnley (a) and Brighton (h) either side of the international break.

The German had built up a huge amount of goodwill with City fans for his two promotions. He’s needing to draw on all of that now after a run of 16 straight Premier League defeats.