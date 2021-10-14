Potter on injuries, Newcastle speculation and Norwich
- Published
Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton visit Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:
Both Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate suffered injuries in the Crystal Palace match which require surgery, and therefore both will be out for a significant period of time;
On Welbeck’s hamstring injury, Potter said: "It’s devastating for Danny and us, but the surgery all went well and he’ll be back stronger than ever”;
Enock Mwepu, Adam Webster and Yves Bissouma are back in training and all three have a chance of being available for selection;
The Brighton boss said the speculation linking him to becoming the next Newcastle United manager "is not true" and he feels for the fans because "they have to read false headlines which aren’t correct";
He is delighted with his side’s defensive performances so far this season: “The players as a group want to help each other and fight for each other and that gives you a chance of keeping clean sheets”;
Speaking about this weekend’s opposition, Potter says Norwich deserve to be in the Premier League: “They’ve had a tough start, they will look at this game as one to take points and we have to make sure we’re ready. We're going to have to fight for the points and have to play well."