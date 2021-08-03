With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings.

Juan Sebastian Veron - Lazio to Manchester United (2001)

It was rare for Sir Alex Ferguson to enter the transfer market to sign a genuinely world-class player for a hefty fee, but that is exactly what he did in the summer of 2001 when Juan Sebastian Veron arrived from Lazio for £28.1m.

Wayne Rooney - Everton to Manchester United (2004)

Wayne Rooney was already a boy wonder before Euro 2004, having burst on to the scene at Everton as a 16-year-old two years beforehand. But his raw, fearless displays for England that summer - when he scored four goals before breaking his foot in the quarter-final against Portugal - made him the most wanted player on the continent.

Manchester United shook off competition from Newcastle to secure a record deal for a teenager at £27m.

Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United (2016)

When Manchester United re-signed Paul Pogba for a world-record £89m four years after seeing him go to Turin in search of first-team football, it was assumed Jose Mourinho would reinstate the club as a force after three years without a title since Ferguson's retirement.

But he clashed with Mourinho and, having not shown the same level of consistency as he does for France, is constantly linked with a second departure from the club.

