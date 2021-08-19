Brighton v Watford: Last time out

Brighton host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February 2020, the pair played out a 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium.

Abdoulaye Doucoure put the Hornets ahead from 18 yards out after he ran with the ball from the halfway line following Aaron Mooy's misplaced pass.

But Alireza Jahanbakhsh's low cross from the right wing was lashed into his own net by Adrian Mariappa, under no pressure from a Brighton player

Watford, who went on to be relegated, dropped 17 points from winning positions in the Premier League that season - including eight across their last three games.