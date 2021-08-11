Chelsea v Villarreal: Confirmed team news

Trevoh Chalobah starts in a back three for Chelsea.

Five of the Champions League winning XI start, including Kai Havertz, who scored the winner against Manchester City.

England trio Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham and Reece James are on the bench.

Pau Torres, who has been linked to Manchester United, starts for Villarreal despite playing in Euro 2020 and the Olympics this summer.

Striker Boulaye Dia makes his debut after a summer move from Reims.

Chelsea: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Havertz

Villarreal: Asenjo, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Trigueros, Capoue, A Moreno, Pino, G Moreno, Dia.