Man Utd v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

  • Manchester United have lost just one of their past 36 home league games against Newcastle, winning 26. That sole defeat came in December 2013.

  • The Magpies have actually scored first in six of their past eight Premier League matches against Manchester United - but have won only two of those and lost four.

  • After losing three of their first six league games last season, Saturday's hosts have been beaten only three more times in their subsequent 35.