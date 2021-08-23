Gary Hunt, BBC Radio Lancashire

Burnley were terrific in the first half of Saturday's defeat by Liverpool.

Dwight McNeil was outstanding, creating chances. He had a shot from distance cleared off the line and had another one excellently saved by Alisson.

I’d go as far as to say Burnley were the better side first half, but Liverpool came out in the second half much more assertive and much more creative.

Burnley didn’t really threaten after Sadio Mane’s goal had put Jurgen Klopp’s side 2-0 up, until the closing five minutes when on came Burnley’s favourite son Jay Rodriguez.

He linked up with Ashley Barnes and Rodriguez had a shot really well saved by Alisson, who then made a terrific save one-on-one with Barnes in the closing seconds.

The Clarets created more in that last five minutes than they had in the whole of the second half.

But in the end it was a fair scoreline – a lot to take from the game, but no points.