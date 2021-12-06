Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko says the players are constantly fighting for their places in the team - but Pep Guardiola's decision is always respected.

Zinchenko has only made seven appearances this season and was asked about his limited game time before Tuesday's Champions League match at RB Leipzig.

He said: "I’m here already for the fifth season. I was in all these positions but the only thing I know is to be successful you have to have hard work, that's the key.

"We have to respect every decision from the manager and we have to respect each other as well. You have to fight for your place and work hard for this chance and when you get it use it 100%.

"You have to give everything and to say in the end to yourself: 'I have done my best, given 100%.' If you deserve it, you play - and if not, you didn’t do enough."

On the luxury of having a squad with quality players to rotate, Zinchenko said: "It’s so important to have these players. We have such a long squad. Everyone is working hard and waiting for his chance to show his best.

"We are so lucky to have some of the best players in the world. Without them, it’s difficult to achieve something."