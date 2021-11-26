Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri goes back to King Power Stadium with his old side Leicester struggling to find their feet.

The Hornets have been very up and down under Ranieri. They didn't build on their other big win under him, a 5-2 win at Everton, so I don't really fancy them to win here either - even though they did a job on Manchester United last time out.

Leicester should win, but then I have been saying that a lot about them this season.

Jelani's prediction: 3-2

Leicester have not really got going yet this season but they will be looking at the table and thinking they are still in the race for the Champions League places.

They are going to burst into life at some point, surely.

Find out how Lawro and Jelani think the rest of this week's fixtures will go