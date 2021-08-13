Premier League champions Manchester City are again the team to beat this season, says former Blackburn and Newcastle forward Alan Shearer.

Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to the title in 2020-21, putting 12 points between themselves and second-placed Manchester United.

“As the defending champions, City are the team to beat and they have already strengthened by bringing in Jack Grealish from Aston Villa,” said Shearer.

“At £100m and a new British transfer record, Grealish has cost them a lot of money but he will only enhance Pep Guardiola's team."

Kane is also a good fit for City, says Shearer, and would act as the perfect replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left the club at the end of last season.

“It's a move that also makes perfect sense for City," he said. I know they played without a recognised striker in many games last season and still won the league, but it would be strange if they went into September with just Gabriel Jesus as their only senior centre-forward.

“They want Kane, but Spurs know that too, which is why they are holding out.”

