Everton v Southampton: Confirmed team news

New Everton signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray both make their debuts as Richarlison, fresh from his Olympic gold, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also start.

There is no James Rodriguez, who is isolating, while Mason Holgate and Michael Keane start in the centre of defence.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.