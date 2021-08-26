Newcastle v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have lost just one of their last 16 home Premier League games against Southampton (W12 D3), going down 2-1 in January 2015. The Magpies have won their last four home Premier League matches against the Saints.
Newcastle have won 14 Premier League home games against Southampton – their best record against a single opponent at St James’ Park.
Since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in December 2018, Southampton have dropped 62 points from winning positions in the Premier League, at least 12 more than any other side in that time.