Hammers react to win over Liverpool
- Published
The group we’ve got is so special. So many positives at the moment, need to keep up the momentum & keep pushing eachother❤️⚒️ @WestHam— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 7, 2021
WE’RE GOING ON AN ADVENTURE! ⚒ #COYI pic.twitter.com/OmZ4F8EOb0— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) November 7, 2021
The improbable becomes reality! We must keep going and trust ourselves. Thank you to the fans for your invincible support! #coyi pic.twitter.com/1Oa19dtbjY— Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) November 7, 2021
BELIEVE! Great team performance!— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) November 7, 2021
Thanks to all the fans⚒#AO21 #COYI #WHULIV @WestHam pic.twitter.com/CLLtKfbNxp
