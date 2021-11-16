Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

With England now assured of a place at next year's World Cup, attention will switch to some of the dilemmas facing manager Gareth Southgate in the build-up.

As ever, this will focus on form and formation - with 12 months for players to either rebuild confidence or be replaced by so-called "bolters", the late chargers who come from nowhere into a squad and even the team.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's place as England number one is, as usual, a source of debate, particularly given Aaron Ramsdale's outstanding form since his move to Arsenal.

But one place where this is not a pressing matter for discussion is inside the England camp. Pickford had an outstanding Euros and is deservedly first choice, as he has been for more than three years.

Southgate works on loyalty and the mantra that Pickford has never let him down.

He has, in fact, done more than not let England down. He has kept 20 clean sheets in 43 appearances, has a 76.9% save ratio and - according to Opta stats - has yet to make an error leading to a goal in his international career.

