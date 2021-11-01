Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham: The pick of the stats
- Published
West Ham have now won consecutive away league matches against Aston Villa for the first time since a run of three between 1965 and 1967.
Aston Villa have conceded at least three goals in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December 2012.
The Hammers have 20 points after 10 matches this season. Working on three points for a win, only in 1975-76 have they earned more points at this stage of a top-flight campaign (21).