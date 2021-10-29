Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he "knew from day one" he would achieve success at Etihad Stadium - as he prepares to take charge of his 200th Premier League game on Saturday.

Reigning champions City, who have won three domestic titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups since Guardiola took over in 2016, welcome Crystal Palace for the manager's milestone match.

Having arrived in Manchester with two Champions League crowns to his name plus a plethora of Spanish and German league and cup triumphs with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the 50-year-old has enhanced his reputation further during his time in England.

"In sport there are many people, it’s not an individual. Success depends on many factors," Guardiola said.

"In the world of football, managers are responsible for everything, maybe it should be different. It is what it is, you have to accept it.

"When I took over with my experience I knew from day one, I will get results. Just the results. I’m here six seasons because we get results, otherwise a new manager would be sat in front of you."

Guardiola again set tongues wagging about his departure date when he admitted he would not manage another 200 Premier League games but added he has "no regrets" about his time in Manchester.

He added: "We [have] had fun. We saw the team grow and that's the best thing. I try to adapt, I’ve adjusted to the Premier League for specific things - 200 games, I'm most satisfied. We did it [and] continue to try to do it."