Football analyst Statman Dave has been examining Manchester United's display in their 2-2 Champions League draw at Atalanta.

United lost central defender Raphael Varane to injury during the game and switched from a 3-5-2 back to a 4-4-2 system.

They twice trailed but goals from Cristiano Ronaldo - his second arriving in injury time - secured a point.

"I think defensively there’s been a big issue," Statman Dave told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"We saw the first goal United conceded against Liverpool was a massive problem - Greenwood pressing the wrong way, Wan-Bissaka caught out and then the space between the centre-backs was too big. We kind of saw that again for the Atalanta second goal.

"Bailly switched off, Magurie was too far over the pitch to come over. That compactness is something United have lacked this season. When we do watch the top sides, they are compact.

"We are still not seeing that with United. We saw it a bit with the 3-5-2 in Saturday's win over Spurs. There was a compression in the centre of the pitch. But we missed that against Atalanta as soon as Varane went off injured. That structure and shape went away.

"Does Ole trust that system? Manchester City at the weekend is such a big test. If United are short in terms of yards, shutting people down, there will be big problems."

