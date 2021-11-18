Liverpool v Arsenal: What does the form show?

Arsenal are now on the longest unbeaten run of any side in the Premier League (eight – won six, drawn two). The Gunners last had a longer run without defeat in the competition between August and December 2018 (14 games under Unai Emery).

Liverpool are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (won five, drawn four), having lost six in a row at Anfield before this. However, the Reds let a lead slip to draw their last two home league games 2-2, dropping as many points from winning positions in these games as they had in their previous 23 at Anfield combined (four).