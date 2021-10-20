Spartak Moscow v Leicester: confirmed team news

There's two changes for Leicester from the side that beat Manchester United as Patson Daka and Luke Thomas come in for Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Evans, Söyüncü, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumaré, Maddison, Iheanacho, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Jakupović, Bertrand, Castagne, Benković, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.