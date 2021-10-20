Spartak Moscow v Leicester: confirmed team news
Victor Moses, who played under Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, starts at right-wing back for Spartak Moscow.
Netherlands international Quincy Promes is on the bench.
Spartak Moscow XI: Maksimenko, Rasskazov, Gigot, Dzhikija, Moses, Litvinov, Zobnin, Ayrton, Larsson, Bakaev, Sobolev.
Subs: Melnikov, Lomovitskiy, Ignatov, Promes, Kutepov, Rebrov, Eshchenko, Gaponov, Selikhov.
There's two changes for Leicester from the side that beat Manchester United as Patson Daka and Luke Thomas come in for Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Evans, Söyüncü, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumaré, Maddison, Iheanacho, Daka.
Subs: Ward, Jakupović, Bertrand, Castagne, Benković, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.