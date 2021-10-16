Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We were very strong for 70 minutes and very lucky for 20 minutes, to sum it up. We escaped with the three points thanks to Edouard [Mendy]. It was like a cup game at the end. They took risks and the atmosphere gave them a lot of courage."

"They play like this from the start, it was a lot of effort to not allow them to create this energy, and we put lots of effort into collecting second balls in midfield; we put a lot of effort into invisible work. We were strong in the challenges and played with composure. It is important not to lose the ball just as you win it because this is what they like. It was like this in the end."

On Edouard Mendy: "He was concentrated in the first half. They trouble you with long throws and set pieces. They created big chances and he was the key to the clean sheet."