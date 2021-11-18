Burnley v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Burnley’s win against Brentford in their last home league match ended the Clarets’ 14-game winless run at Turf Moor in the Premier League. They last won back-to-back home league games in December 2020.

Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since a run of four between February and June 2020. Meanwhile, the Eagles are unbeaten in six Premier League games (won two, drawn two), their longest run without defeat since August 2018 (seven games).