Lawro's predictions: Man City v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Manchester City's run of League Cup triumphs has ended at four in a row - the same number I managed with Liverpool.

I don't think City boss Pep Guardiola will be too bothered about losing to West Ham on Wednesday, do you?

Sure, he likes winning as many trophies as possible but now City will have three midweeks off in December and January, when in those previous seasons they've played twice a week virtually the whole way through. They will welcome that rest.

Crystal Palace have been playing quite well, but drawing games. They will have to produce something exceptional to get anything here.

Roger's prediction: I was absolutely gutted to see Jack Grealish leave Villa in the summer because he was our captain and our talisman in the past few seasons, Villa through and through, but I understand why he moved on.

He wanted to play Champions League football every season and win the big trophies and I think it would have been a mistake for him not to take the chance to go. I am happy for him, because he is the perfect fit for City in lots of ways.

I'm a big fan of Palace striker Christian Benteke too, though. He was the ultimate striker when he was at Villa, and it would be fantastic if he ever came back to us.

In terms of the game, Palace will score but City are going to be too strong for them. 3-1

