Best possible preparation for Atletico

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Mohamed Salah’s mesmeric ability to taunt opposition defenders scaled new heights at Vicarage Road.

Time seemingly stood still as he left three Watford defenders reeling as his footwork fashioned a goalscoring opportunity that he finished with regal authority.

Salah is the best in the business right now. His boundless brilliance and goalscoring acumen is matched only by how regularly he delivers it.

It’s not very often a hat-trick scorer doesn’t capture the headlines. More testimony to Salah’s outrageous talents.

However, Roberto Firmino’s role in another rip-roaring success shouldn’t be underestimated. The clever forward is often criticised for his lack of killer instinct, but three ice-cool finishes showed just how important he still is for Liverpool.

A lot has been made about Watford’s ineptitude, for showing Liverpool too much respect and sitting off them - but that was more to do with the Reds' total domination of possession. The Hornets were chasing shadows from the start.

There was only ever one winner and Liverpool would have punished much better teams than Watford as everyone played a part in another ultra-impressive showing that was the best possible preparation for what will be a much sterner test at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.