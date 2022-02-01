Chris Pajak, The Redmen TV, external

What a weekend that was then. Nobody saw that coming.

Even as late as Thursday evening, the dedicated LFC journalists were saying the Luis Diaz deal was unlikely to be done until the summer. Thankfully, Liverpool moved fast to usurp Tottenham before they could complete a deal because Diaz is perfect.

He’s got tenacity, skills, creativity, a high work rate and most importantly, he wanted to be a Red. He is perfect for Liverpool.

We may not see the best of him this season but, according to figures, external of his goal and assist contributions per 90 minutes over the two seasons before he signed for Liverpool, Diaz (0.58) is almost exactly on a par with where Diogo Jota (0.55), Sadio Mane (0.57) and Mohamed Salah (0.73) were before they arrived at Anfield.

So the question is, with the same level of coaching those three players received, can Diaz hit the same heights?

Well, the numbers look promising.

This feels like Liverpool planning for the future, it feels like we‘ve found Mane’s eventual successor and it feels like Michael Edwards handing over the baton to Julian Ward.

Let’s just hope Ward’s transfer success rate is as good as his predecessors because if it is, we’ll continue to challenge for everything.

