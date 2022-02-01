Burnley's January transfer window - ins and outs
It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.
How did Burnley do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Clarets:
In
Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg, £12m)
Out
Chris Wood (Newcastle), Anthony Glenn (Barrow), Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe)
