Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace: Smith reaction

Norwich boss Dean Smith to BBC Sport: "Teemu [Pukki] had another couple of chances, we could have got a second and killed the game off.

"They had an awful lot of ball but the way we decided to go with two up front, we give a man up in midfield and the opposition will have the ball. All of their efforts were outside the box. We’re a tough team to beat the moment.

"The players worked extremely hard. With two up front it gives us a goal threat, we saw that with the goal - a great set back from Adam [Idah]. We control where the ball goes.

"Unfortunately Palace found the solutions and gave us problems. We had to change the system. Fortunately they missed the penalty. I thought we deserved a draw in the end. The game is about fine margins. I felt it should have been our throw-in which led to their possession which led to their goal. Fine margins can decide the game. On another day he scores [the penalty] but today thankfully he didn’t.

"We are trying to suck as many teams in [to the relegation battle] as we can. I like the character the players are showing and the steeliness to be hard to beat."