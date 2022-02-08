Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his side host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the City boss:

He brushed off accusations his players were drunk on a night out at the weekend. City have already said the players did not break a curfew. "I am so upset - they didn’t invite me," Guardiola said. "They had dinner together and they were sober. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me!"

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer will miss Wednesday's game against Brentford, but Guardiola says Jesus' problem is not a major one: "Soon he will be ready. I spoke with him this morning and he feels good but he has a bit of niggle. It is a muscular problem."

Guardiola says his future at City "depends on results". There have been suggestions the club are more confident the boss will agree a new contract beyond his current deal. "I still have one and a half years left on my contract, it is a lot of time in world football," Guardiola said. "See how managers were sacked this season, not just in England but in the world."

On Christian Eriksen signing for Brentford, Guardiola said: "It’s great news he has come back to play a game he loves and do what he does well. The doctors take all measures to ensure he won't suffer again. It's good news for him, his family and Brentford."

