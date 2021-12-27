Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Since Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge in January, Chelsea have lost fewer Premier League games than any other side (five), while only Manchester City (92) have won more points than the Blues in this period (79).

Only Newcastle United (15) have lost more Premier League games on Boxing Day than Aston Villa (13), though this was the Villans’ first defeat on 26 December in four games.

Villa have lost seven Premier League games after scoring first in 2021, the joint-most of any side in a calendar year (also Everton in 1999 and Wigan Athletic in 2006).