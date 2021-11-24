Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: The pick of the stats
Chelsea have made it through their past seven group stage campaigns in the Champions League, last failing in 2012-13.
This result made it four consecutive Champions League home wins for the Blues, their best run since 2014, when they memorably beat PSG in the quarter-finals.
It was also a heaviest ever Champions League defeat for Juventus and was the first time the Serie A giants have lost by four goals in any competition since February 2004.