Aston Villa v Leicester: Last time out

Aston Villa host Leicester City in the next round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday - so what happened last time they met?

The Foxes ran out 2-1 winners against Villa when they played in the Premier League in February.

It took James Maddison just 19 minutes to curl Leicester in front after a lay-off from Harvey Barnes.

And Barnes was then in the right place moments later, tapping in after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez parried a close-range Jamie Vardy effort.

Villa were given a lifeline when Bertrand Traore volleyed home a loose ball, but Leicester controlled the game and held on to all three points.