Everton v Arsenal: Last time out

Arsenal travel to Everton on Monday, but what happened when the two sides last met?

A howler from goalkeeper Bernd Leno gifted the Toffees a 1-0 win back in April in a match overshadowed by a backdrop of protest.

More than 1,000 Arsenal supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium to show their anger about owner Stan Kroenke's role in the failed European Super League.

The goal came when Everton forward Richarlison tried to roll a pass across the six-yard box. Leno should have scooped it up, but the ball slipped through the Arsenal keeper's hands, hitting his leg on the way in.

That was a rare moment of goalmouth action on the night as Everton won at Arsenal in the league for the first time since 1996.

The Gunners were awarded a penalty in the second half after Richarlison nicked Dani Ceballos - but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for a Nicolas Pepe offside in the build-up.

Gabriel Martinelli almost saved Arsenal in injury time but Jordan Pickford kept out his shot.

Leno also came up for a late corner but could not make amends for his costly error.