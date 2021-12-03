Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte is again without the injured Giovani Lo Celso, who is not yet ready for a first-team return.

Defender Cristian Romero is out until the new year.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann remains out with a pelvic issue, but should return next week.

Milot Rashica has been ruled out for up to a month, however Todd Cantwell is available again having missed Tuesday's game due to Covid reasons.

