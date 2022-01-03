Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves’ stubborn presence in the top half of the table can be attributed to their remarkable efficiency – on the field, in making the meagre number of goals they have scored count as fully as possible; and off it, by keeping the remaining fit players going while they wait for reinforcements.

Their summer transfer activity left many fans distinctly underwhelmed and Bruno Lage potentially exposed; it did not take many Covid cases to shut them down last month.

He made perfectly clear before the last window closed what he felt was needed, and is already doing so again, in his usual cheerful, politely guarded manner.

An absolute priority – preferably this week, never mind this month – is a central defender who can at least fill the gap while Romain Saiss is away. In addition, he’s already indicated he would like some striker cover for the tireless Raul Jimenez, and mentioned a winger too, although that is one area of the squad in which he has seemed to have a degree of choice up to now.

There will be high-class natural reinforcements when Pedro Neto and Jonny get back up to speed, but there are several more weeks at least to wait for that. Until that happens, or deals are done, Lage will still be furiously spinning plates.