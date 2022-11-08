E﻿ddie Howe says when he joined Newcastle his dream was to win a trophy and he hopes the Carabao Cup can build a platform for that.

The Magpies' boss says his side's impressive Premier League form won't stop them wanting to go as far as they can in every cup competition.

Speaking before Wednesday's Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace, Howe said: "The league form is so important to us as well, but we want to do well in the cups, and in every competition we enter, and give the best representation of ourselves.

"I said very early days here that my dream is to try to win something for Newcastle and that hasn’t changed.

"When you play any game you have to get the mindset right. You have to have everyone involved in the game with the mindset that we want to win and progress because we are ambitious. We can dream and we can dream big.

"That is what I have tried to encourage and, I have to say, the players have embraced that and they have mirrored my thoughts.

"There’s no dead games here. Every competition is huge."