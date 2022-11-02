Italian football surprised me - Ferguson

F﻿ormer Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson insists he "always believed" he was going to be a footballer, despite being cast aside by Rangers aged 14.

"I was released by Rangers after four years there," he said. "I wasn’t good enough for them, and it’s such an important age.

"When you get a setback like that, lots of boys would chuck it and lose a bit of belief in themselves, but I just believed that I was going to make it.

"To any young kids at a similar age that are maybe going through a similar experience, keep believing in yourself."

T﻿he 23-year-old is now enhancing his game in Serie A with Bologna after a summer move from the Dons.

“When you watch Italian football on the TV, I think a lot of people back home probably get the idea that it’s really slow, that you’ve got time on the ball," he added.

"I can say from experience that it’s not like that. The pace of the game is really quick, it kind of surprised me. People get in your face."