E﻿verton were comfortable winners against Crystal Palace and Vitalii Mykolenko impressed Garth Crooks.

"﻿I thought the block by Mykolenko on Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard in the second half was superb, while his shot that set up Anthony Gordon's goal was typical of the defender's keenness to join the attack and make the extra man.

"Why the referee's assistant felt the need to raise his flag when it was clear Gordon was onside was puzzling. I hope we haven't got to a situation where Stockley Park is telling the officials to raise their flag, just in case, merely so they can utilise their equipment regardless of whether the move is offside or not. If so it's nothing more than jobs for the boys. VAR involvement needs to be reviewed so the fans know precisely what its role is."

