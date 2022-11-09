I﻿n 30 years interviewing more than 400 Premier League managers, Sky Sports broadcaster Geoff Shreeves has seen most things.

Few events can top his encounters with Brian Clough, whose antics during an interview certainly kept him pre-occupied.

"﻿Football humour is so sharp and so fantastic," Shreeves told BBC Scotland's Sacked In The Morning podcast. "There are always people trying to wind you up and mess you up while trying to answer your questions.

"﻿I remember Clough starting to tickle me in my nether regions while an interview was going on and just laughing his socks off. You definitely couldn't do that today!

"﻿It was a quick prod as opposed to anything else and he was just larking around. What a great character he was!"

