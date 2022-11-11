Callum Davidson is convinced there’s more to come from St Johnstone – and has urged his players to prove it by continuing their fine from with victory over Motherwell.

The last-gasp draw at St Mirren in midweek followed three straight wins for Davidson’s men, who sit sixth – just two points off third place – going into their final fixture before the break.

“We need to carry this momentum into our final game and finish this first section of the season with three points,” said the Perth boss.

“I believe we still have more to produce, we can create more chances and be a bit tighter defensively. There’s always small things we can improve on but we’re in a good run of form.

“Motherwell have changed their shape and the way they play since we last faced them, so we have had a look at that and how we will adapt to it.

“They’re a good team and maybe have been unfortunate not to pick up more points.”