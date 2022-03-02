Liverpool v Norwich: Confirmed teams

As expected, Liverpool ring the changes following their League Cup win over Chelsea.

Only Jordan Henderson retains his place in the side from Sunday with Alisson starting in goal and Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino among those coming in.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Jota.

Subs: Mane, Adrian, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Kelleher, Morton, Bradley, Elliott.

Norwich also make plenty of changes, with seven players coming in from Friday's 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

Tim Krul comes back into goal while Lukas Rupp and Christoph Zimmermann also start.

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp,Normann, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Pukki, Rashica.

Subs: Gilmour, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Gunn, Tomkinson,Rowe.