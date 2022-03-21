Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

The manner of Arsenal's impressive win at Aston Villa suggests they have both the attacking talent and defensive resilience required to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for the first time in five years.

The Gunners have been sparkling going forward this season thanks to a clutch of exciting young players, with 20-year-old Bukayo Saka the standout on this occasion.

But what was perhaps more significant at Villa Park was the way Arsenal held on for the win in the second half despite showing signs of fatigue after a tough game against Liverpool in midweek.

With games against Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham to come, they will need that defensive resilience to go with their fine attacking play if they are to hold on to that prized top-four spot.

For Villa, this was a reminder of the gap they need to bridge if they want to be competing for European football.

Steven Gerrard's side were below-par and failed to have a shot on target until the 94th minute as they slipped to a second successive defeat against a side above them in the table.

They do, however, look on course for their highest top-flight finish in over a decade, which suggests the long-term future is bright under the former Rangers manager.