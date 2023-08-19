Yoane Wissa's opener and Bryan Mbeumo's double gave Brentford a comfortable win over west London rivals Fulham, who were reduced to 10 men at Craven Cottage.

A defensive error from Fulham centre-back Issa Diop set up Wissa, who rounded goalkeeper Bernd Leno before slotting the Bees into the lead on the stroke of half-time.

In the 64th minute, Wissa went through on goal only to be pushed over by Tim Ream in the box as he attempted to shoot.

And the Brentford winger added a third in the 92nd minute, tapping in Kristoffer Ajer's low cross.

Brentford's win was their fifth in eight games against Fulham and extended their unbeaten run in London derbies to 11, equalling a club record.

