Vargas 'impressed' by Hearts' 'big effort' to sign him

Kenneth Vargas felt the love and was impressed by the "environment and history" of Heart of Midlothian before deciding it is where he wants to "prove myself" outside of Central America.

The Costa Rica Under-23 forward has arrived on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Herediano in his country's top flight.

"This is an opportunity I’ve been looking for," the 21-year-old told the Scottish Premiership club's website. "Hearts’ interest caught my eye straight away.

"The club have made such a big effort to bring me here. It’s made me feel loved and wanted - and that was a big reason why I wanted to come here.

"I want to bring all my knowledge and everything I learned in Costa Rica. I hope I can bring goals and assists for Hearts.

"When I knew I was coming here, the first thing I did was lots of research. It was important for me to understand the environment and history and I was really impressed that the club has been here since 1874.

"I will be super happy if I can prove myself to the manager and fans."