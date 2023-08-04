Leeds United have made just two summer signings, bringing in goalkeeper Karl Darlow and defender Ethan Ampadu, but boss Daniel Farke is hoping there are more players on the way.

At Friday's news conference before the Championship begins, Farke said: "We're working hard. We're realistic and we all know we need to strengthen the squad, more or less, in all areas.

"We need to strengthen the centre-half position, full-back, physicality in midfield, creativity in midfield, and firepower up front. So there are many wishes, but we also have to stay financially disciplined after relegation."

The Whites will begin their fight for promotion back to the top flight against Cardiff City on Sunday, 6 August (14:30 BST) but Farke could be without up to nine injured players for his first game in charge.

The German manager will be missing several key players, including Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison.